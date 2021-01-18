Oppo India in process to file 80 patents, enhance focus on 5G

We do all stability, video experience and new product testing by ourselves in India," Arif said. In OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, the company has provided a 4350 mAh battery and flash charge facility which it claims can charge the device up to 100 per cent in 30 minutes and provide up to four hours of video playback with 5 minutes of charge. Arif said that a huge amount of investment for India R&D centre is in pipeline and it will be made as the business grows. According to IDC, OPPO stands at the third position with a record 40.2 per cent year-over-year growth, as of October 2020. According to Oppo, the Reno series has recorded over 50 per cent growth in the July-September 2020 over the previous quarter.