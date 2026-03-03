Oppo K14 5G India launch date announced: Check expected price, specs and more

Oppo has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming budget device, the K14 5G. The new phone will make its debut in India on 9 March and the Chinese smartphone maker has also detailed some of the key specifications including its battery, charging and design.

Advertisement

Oppo K14 5G specifications: Oppo has confirmed that the K14 5G will come running a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The teaser released by Oppo shows the phone in two colour variants: White and Purple. The phone features a squircle camera module which is reminiscent of the design seen on most modern Oppo phones and is carried all the way down from the Find X9 lineup.

It seems like Oppo will be packing the device with a dual camera setup and an LED flash but the exact camera specs haven't been detailed just yet. The right-hand side of the phone features the volume rockers and power button while the SIM card slot sits on the left-hand side.

Advertisement

A Flipkart microsite along with the listing on the Oppo store suggests that the phone will be available to buy on at least these two platforms. It remains to be seen if the device will be limited to online stores or if it will also be available at retail outlets.

Another thing that is more or less certain is that the K14 5G will come running on Oppo's ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Oppo hasn't yet revealed the processor for the K14 5G but leaks suggest that the phone could run on the Dimensity 7400 SoC. Its predecessor, the K13 5G, came with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Advertisement

Also Read | How to use Google Gemini to generate your perfect Holi look?

Notably, the K14 5G is getting a downgrade in terms of charging speeds as compared to its predecessor, which came with 80W fast charging support.

Expected pricing: The K13 5G was priced in India at ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage base variant and went up to ₹19,999 for the top-end model. The K14 5G could follow similar pricing but the recent memory chip shortage could lead to the phone getting slightly pricier. In any case, the K14 5G could still be coming to India under the ₹25,000 mark, which suggests it would be competing with the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 5, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and maybe even the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a lineup.