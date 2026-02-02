Oppo K14x to launch in India on 10 February with 6,500mAh battery and 120Hz display: All you need to know

Oppo K14x is set to launch in India on 10 February with a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, 50MP camera and a large 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, positioning it as an affordable 5G upgrade over the K13x.

Oppo has confirmed that its next K series smartphone, the Oppo K14x, will launch in India on 10 February.
Oppo has confirmed that its next K series smartphone, the Oppo K14x, will launch in India on 10 February.(Oppo)

Oppo has confirmed that its next K series smartphone, the Oppo K14x, will launch in India on 10 February. The upcoming handset will expand the company’s affordable 5G line-up and arrive as the successor to last year’s Oppo K13x 5G.

A dedicated Flipkart microsite is already live, teasing the design and several hardware details ahead of the official unveiling.

Familiar design with refreshed hardware

The K14x appears to follow the established design language of Oppo’s K series devices. Promotional material suggests a flat frame and rear panel, along with a pill shaped camera module housing two sensors and an LED flash.

While the overall look remains similar to earlier models, the internal upgrades aim to improve both performance and endurance.

Display and performance

Oppo has confirmed that the handset will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is rated to reach up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, which should help with outdoor visibility.

Powering the device will be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The phone will run ColorOS 15 out of the box, offering Oppo’s latest software features and optimisations.

Camera features

On the rear, the K14x will carry a 50-megapixel primary camera. Oppo is also expected to bundle several AI driven photography features to enhance image quality and add software based tools for everyday shooting.

Further details about the secondary camera and the front sensor are likely to be revealed at launch.

Large battery and fast charging

Battery life looks set to be one of the phone’s key highlights. The K14x will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

According to the company’s claims, the handset can deliver up to 17.6 hours of YouTube playback, 16.1 hours of Google Maps usage and around 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on a single charge.

Successor to the K13x 5G

The new model follows the Oppo K13x 5G, which debuted in June last year with a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version. That device offered a smaller 6,000mAh battery, an 8-megapixel front camera and durability features such as IP65 protection and MIL-STD 810-H certification.

