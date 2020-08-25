Oppo has launched A53 in India. The new smartphone launched by the Chinese manufacturer is placed in the mid-range segment and comes with features like a fast refresh rate a punch hole display and a big battery.

The Oppo A53 is already available for interested buyers. The device is available in two variants. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at ₹12,990. The second variant is priced at ₹15,490 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes in three colours: Fairy White, Electric Black and Fancy Blue.

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10% discount upto ₹1,000 on prepaid transactions with SBI Debit and Credit Cards. The e-commerce giant is also offering 10% instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards.

Oppo has provided a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. The company has opted for a punchole in the display in order to house the front facing camera. The display gets a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery that also supports 18W fast charging.

For performance, Oppo has provided a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset which is assisted by Adreno 610 GPU. Apart from the internal storage, the phone gets a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the primary setup gets three modules. The setup includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP Macro lens. The punchole on the display features a 16MP camera. The phone also gets Bluetooth 5.0 support along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

