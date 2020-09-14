Oppo launches Android 11-based ColorOS 11: New features, update timeline

Oppo has become one of the first smartphone manufacturers to roll out Android 11 based custom ROM. The ColorOS 11 was launched via an online press conference. The company will be rolling out the update to global users. The company claims that the phone comes with stock Android features and also provides UI customization by OPPO users.

The new ColorOS 11 roll-out comes within a week of Google’s Android 11 announcement. Google had announced in their official blog that some OEMs will be getting the new Android 11 update and Oppo was one of them.

New features with the ColorOS update

Theme customisation: Users can essentially create their own Always-On Display, theme, and wallpaper, as well as fonts, icons, and ringtones. This latest upgrade also enhances stock Android’s Dark Mode with three color schemes and levels of contrast.

OPPO Relax 2.0: The new version lets users create their own white noise mix while also offering an extensive and immersive collection of sounds from cities around the world.

Three-Finger Translate: ColorOS 11 comes with Three-Finger Translate which is powered by Google Lens. This new feature, the company claims is co-created by OPPO and Google. It captures and translates text through a simple screenshot taken with a three-finger gesture.

Flexdrop: This feature provides a simple and intuitive solution for multi-tasking. Users can watch video and text at the same time, which is particularly useful for gamers. Users can even switch between and control different smart home devices through a new Device Control menu, without having to download new apps.

Smarter charging: To maximize available battery, the new Super Power Saving Mode lets users select six apps to run in low-battery situations. Meanwhile, Battery Guard prevents damage from prolonged charging at unstable power voltages by learning user habits. It intelligently pauses charging once it reaches 80% at night, before resuming to achieve a full charge by the time users wake up.

AI App Preloading: This helps the phone learn user behaviour to preload the most-used apps, reducing loading time. SuperTouch also intelligently identifies user scenarios and optimizes the touch response speed accordingly, improving system fluency.

Security and privacy: ColorOS 11 incorporates stock Android 11's newly added privacy options. Private System creates a separate system where a second version of apps and data runs independent of the original, and is accessible only via a separate fingerprint scan or password

A new shortcut to App Lock enables users to lock apps through password, fingerprint, or facial verification. The permissions system has also been enhanced, with temporary permissions that reset camera, microphone, and location access when the app is closed. Meanwhile, auto-reset permissions return app permission settings to default if they haven’t been used in a long time. To prevent malicious apps from accessing other apps’ data, scoped storage restricts apps’ access to phone data, requesting user permission in order to do so.

Low Battery Message: Oppo claims this ColorOS feature is specific to India. Ensuring peace of mind for heavy users, ColorOS 11’s Low Battery Message feature provides options to send messages when phone battery drops to 15%, displaying users' current location to selected contacts. This allows users to share their status with families and friends when their phone is about to run out of battery. The company claims that this special safety feature has been designed post inputs from users in India and is currently is available only in the Indian market.

The current beta launch of ColorOS 11 invites users to offer feedback.The company claims the official version will follow in the coming weeks.

ColorOS 11 will be released in a batch-by-batch approach, starting with the Find X2 Series and Reno3 Series. The complete rollout will cover 28-plus phone models, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series.

View Full Image Timeline for the roll out of ColorOS 11 Beta

“ColorOS 11’s focus on UI customization is rooted in the customer’s desire for a more personalized and unique phone experience," says Lynn Ni, OPPO ColorOS Design Project Lead. “The ColorOS team has heeded the user feedback for greater UI customization, offering a more personalized UI that encompasses a wide range of features. In doing so, we are providing users with ample space to demonstrate their creativity and exercise control over their phones."

