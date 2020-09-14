Oppo launches Android 11-based ColorOS 11: New features, update timeline

Low Battery Message: Oppo claims this ColorOS feature is specific to India. Ensuring peace of mind for heavy users, ColorOS 11’s Low Battery Message feature provides options to send messages when phone battery drops to 15%, displaying users' current location to selected contacts. This allows users to share their status with families and friends when their phone is about to run out of battery. The company claims that this special safety feature has been designed post inputs from users in India and is currently is available only in the Indian market.