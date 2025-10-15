Oppo launches Android 16 powered ColorOS 16: Top features, rollout details and all you need to know

Oppo has finally launched its latest ColorOS 16 UI powered by Android 16 in China. The new UI brings a lot of new features, including fluid animations, lock screen customizations, new AI features, and more. A teaser for ColorOS 16 has also been released on the ColorOS and Oppo global YouTube page, and the UI is likely to make its global debut soon.

Also Read | I used the OnePlus Pad 3 as my laptop for 90 days and there is no switching back

​Top ColorOS 16 features: ​1) Improved animations: ​Oppo says that ColorOS 16 brings seamless animations that can be witnessed during app opening and closing, switching between apps, and navigating multiple widgets. The company attributes these changes to the new Luminous Rendering and Trinity Engine.

​It also claims to bring a refreshed new design, which is inspired by an “interplay of light and shadow in natural scenarios” to create a more intuitive and fresh-feeling UI.

​On the practical side of things, users can now set Motion Photos and even videos as wallpapers and choose from a wider range of fonts. The AI in the UI can also suggest text styles that match with the wallpaper.

ColorOS 16

​2) Always on Display: ​The Always on Display on ColorOS 16 is getting a big update. Users will now be able to set a full-screen AOD that can show their lock screen wallpaper along with other key information.

​3) Resizable folders: ​ColorOS 16 allows users to long press on any folder or app icon to resize it into various shapes like tall, wide, or large formats, while the surrounding home screen layout also adapts dynamically to it. The new feature gives users the flexibility and more screen real estate to any app they choose.

ColorOS 16

​4) New editing tools in Photos app: ​The Photos app now gets another shot of AI with a new Portrait Glow tool which uses AI to improve the portraits taken in poor lighting and optimizes the skin tones and lighting.

​Meanwhile, the video editor has also got a big boost in the new UI with options to trim down the clip, control speed, add music, crop video, add text, filters, adjust contrast, brightness, and saturation.

ColorOS 16 AI portrait editor feature

​5) Better connectivity: ​Oppo had added the option to transfer files between Oppo devices and iPhones with ColorOS 15, and the company is taking it one step forward with the new UI getting support for both Mac and Windows PC connectivity using the O+ Connect app.

​Users will be able to manage files from their computer and remotely control their computer from their phone. There will also be support for casting up to five apps from the phone.