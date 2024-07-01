Oppo Reno 12 5G series to hit Indian market in soon: Everything we expect so far
The upcoming Oppo Reno 12 5G series in India will feature AI-powered capabilities like AI Record Summary and AI Clear Voice. The devices will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets and sport triple rear cameras with 50MP lenses.
The highly anticipated Oppo Reno 12 5G series is gearing up for its India release, with the launch potentially happening as soon as next week. While Oppo has yet to confirm the exact date, reports suggest that July 12 could be the big day for the launch of these new devices. The series, which recently made its global debut, will include the Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, both featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets.