The highly anticipated Oppo Reno 12 5G series is gearing up for its India release, with the launch potentially happening as soon as next week. While Oppo has yet to confirm the exact date, reports suggest that July 12 could be the big day for the launch of these new devices. The series, which recently made its global debut, will include the Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, both featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets.

Launch Details and Configurations

According to a report by Techoutlook, the Oppo Reno 12 5G will be available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is expected to come in two configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Globally, the base model is sold with a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, priced at EUR 499.99 (approximately Rs. 44,700). The Pro model is offered in a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant for EUR 599.99 (around Rs. 53,700).

India Launch and Features

While the official launch date in India is still under wraps, teasers from both Flipkart and Oppo India suggest that the new series will hit the market soon. The Indian variants are expected to include several AI-powered features such as AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, and AI Writer.

Specifications Overview

In China, the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition and Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipsets, respectively. However, the global models, including those heading to India, will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs.

Both phones boast triple rear camera setups, including two 50MP cameras and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 50MP front camera. Additionally, they are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries that support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series promises to bring advanced features and powerful performance to the Indian market, continuing Oppo's legacy of innovative smartphone technology.

