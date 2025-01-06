Oppo is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Reno 13 5G series in India on 9 January. The lineup will include the Oppo Reno 13 5G and the Reno 13 Pro 5G.

Expected Pricing in India According to leaked information shared on X by user AN Leaks (@LeaksAn1), the Oppo Reno 13 5G is expected to start at ₹37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 256GB model is likely to be priced at ₹39,999. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is tipped to start at ₹49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version, with the 512GB configuration set to cost ₹54,999.

For context, the Oppo Reno 12 5G series launched in India in July 2024 at a starting price of ₹32,999 for the base model, while the Pro variant began at ₹36,999.

Expected specifications The Reno 13 5G series made its debut in China in November 2024, and the Indian variants are expected to feature several upgrades. The phones will come in distinct colour options, with the Oppo Reno 13 available in Ivory White and Luminous Blue, while the Reno 13 Pro will be offered in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender.

For storage, the Oppo Reno 13 5G will likely be equipped with 8GB of RAM and offer storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is expected to boast 12GB of RAM, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB. Both models will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, paired with Oppo’s SignalBoost X1 chips for enhanced performance.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G will likely feature a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter, offering 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The base Reno 13 5G is expected to come with a more standard camera setup, though both phones will integrate AI-backed imaging features.