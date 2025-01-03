Oppo has confirmed that its much-anticipated Reno 13 5G series will be launched in India on January 9, at 5 PM IST. The series will comprise the Oppo Reno 13 5G and the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, which are also expected to be available in select global markets soon. The launch event will be streamed on the company’s official platforms, including Flipkart and Oppo India’s e-store.

The Reno 13 5G series made its debut in China in November 2024, and the Indian variants are expected to feature several upgrades. The phones will come in distinct colour options, with the Oppo Reno 13 available in Ivory White and Luminous Blue, while the Reno 13 Pro will be offered in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G will likely be equipped with 8GB of RAM and offer storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is expected to boast 12GB of RAM, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB. Both models will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, paired with Oppo’s SignalBoost X1 chips for enhanced performance.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G will likely feature a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter, offering 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The base Reno 13 5G is expected to come with a more standard camera setup, though both phones will integrate AI-backed imaging features.

Battery life is another strong point. The Reno 13 Pro 5G is likely to have a 5,800mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, while the standard Reno 13 5G could include a 5,600mAh battery with similar charging capabilities, ensuring fast power-ups.