Oppo is reportedly preparing for the launch of its next-generation smartphone, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro, with rumours swirling around key specifications well ahead of its official unveiling. The latest leaks suggest significant upgrades over its predecessor, including a larger screen, a more powerful camera, and a bigger battery.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared the details on the Chinese platform Weibo, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch quad-micro-curved LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels. This marks an improvement in display technology and size over the Oppo Reno 12 Pro, which debuted with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen.

One of the standout features tipped for the Reno 13 Pro is the 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, an upgrade from the 2x zoom capability of the Reno 12 Pro 5G. The new camera setup could offer enhanced optical performance, especially for photography enthusiasts keen on long-range shots.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9300 chipset, providing a leap in performance and energy efficiency. Additionally, rumours suggest the device will pack a large 5,900mAh battery, supporting 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring speedy top-ups for users. A unique aspect of the Reno 13 Pro is the reported support for Magnetic wireless charging, a feature that would be enabled through a dedicated case.

The upcoming handset is also expected to include advanced dust and water resistance, although specific IP ratings have yet to be confirmed.

If the rumours are accurate, the Reno 13 Pro will offer substantial upgrades in key areas, positioning it as a competitive player in the mid-range premium smartphone market.

Oppo India has not yet confirmed the official release date for the Reno 13 Pro, but given the leaks, tech enthusiasts can expect more details to emerge in the coming months.

