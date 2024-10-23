Oppo Reno 13 Pro leaks: 50MP Periscope lens, 5900mAh battery and curved display tipped
Oppo is reportedly preparing for the launch of its next-generation smartphone, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro, with rumours swirling around key specifications well ahead of its official unveiling. The latest leaks suggest significant upgrades over its predecessor, including a larger screen, a more powerful camera, and a bigger battery.