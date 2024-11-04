Oppo Reno 13 Pro leaks: Dimensity 9300 chipset, 80W charging and 50MP Periscope lens expected
Oppo is reportedly set to launch the Reno 13 series in China on November 25, featuring significant upgrades. The Reno 13 Pro may include a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, a 6.78-inch OLED display, a 50MP telephoto lens, and improved battery and water resistance features.
Chinese tech giant Oppo is all geared up to launch its highly anticipated Oppo Reno 13 series in China on 25 November, as per several media reports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message