Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 04 2024 15:56:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.95 -1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,302.00 -2.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 824.10 -2.31%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,276.40 -1.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 484.70 -1.19%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Oppo Reno 13 Pro leaks: Dimensity 9300 chipset, 80W charging and 50MP Periscope lens expected
BackBack

Oppo Reno 13 Pro leaks: Dimensity 9300 chipset, 80W charging and 50MP Periscope lens expected

Livemint

Oppo is reportedly set to launch the Reno 13 series in China on November 25, featuring significant upgrades. The Reno 13 Pro may include a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, a 6.78-inch OLED display, a 50MP telephoto lens, and improved battery and water resistance features.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at ₹40,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for ₹36,999. Premium
The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at 40,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for 36,999.

Chinese tech giant Oppo is all geared up to launch its highly anticipated Oppo Reno 13 series in China on 25 November, as per several media reports.

According to a recent post from the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, this date is described as "tentative," suggesting that it may be subject to change. The Reno 13 series is expected to follow the pattern of its predecessor, the Reno 12 lineup, which included both a standard and a Pro variant. The upcoming models are likely to feature significant upgrades in terms of specifications and performance.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, promising enhanced processing capabilities. It will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,264 x 2,780 pixels, providing a high-quality viewing experience.

In terms of photography, the Reno 13 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP periscope telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom, an improvement over the previous model's 2x optical zoom capability. This enhancement will likely appeal to photography enthusiasts looking for better long-range shooting options.

Battery performance also appears to be a strong focus for Oppo, with the Reno 13 Pro anticipated to support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, powered by a 5,900mAh battery. Additionally, it is expected to offer improved dust and water resistance compared to its predecessor, which had an IP65 rating.

The previous series, the Reno 12, was unveiled in May 2024, while the earlier Reno 11 series debuted in November 2023. If the November launch goes ahead as planned, it would mark Oppo's third mid-range smartphone series introduced within a single year.

As the launch date approaches, more details are likely to emerge regarding both the standard and Pro versions of the Reno 13 series.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Nov 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue