Oppo is reportedly set to launch the Reno 13 series in China on November 25, featuring significant upgrades. The Reno 13 Pro may include a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, a 6.78-inch OLED display, a 50MP telephoto lens, and improved battery and water resistance features.

Chinese tech giant Oppo is all geared up to launch its highly anticipated Oppo Reno 13 series in China on 25 November, as per several media reports.

According to a recent post from the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, this date is described as "tentative," suggesting that it may be subject to change. The Reno 13 series is expected to follow the pattern of its predecessor, the Reno 12 lineup, which included both a standard and a Pro variant. The upcoming models are likely to feature significant upgrades in terms of specifications and performance.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, promising enhanced processing capabilities. It will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,264 x 2,780 pixels, providing a high-quality viewing experience.

In terms of photography, the Reno 13 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP periscope telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom, an improvement over the previous model's 2x optical zoom capability. This enhancement will likely appeal to photography enthusiasts looking for better long-range shooting options.

Battery performance also appears to be a strong focus for Oppo, with the Reno 13 Pro anticipated to support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, powered by a 5,900mAh battery. Additionally, it is expected to offer improved dust and water resistance compared to its predecessor, which had an IP65 rating.

The previous series, the Reno 12, was unveiled in May 2024, while the earlier Reno 11 series debuted in November 2023. If the November launch goes ahead as planned, it would mark Oppo's third mid-range smartphone series introduced within a single year.