Oppo Reno 13 Pro rumoured to debut with Dimensity 8350 SoC, larger quad-curved display
Oppo is reportedly set to launch the Reno 13 series, including the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro, in China by late November. The Reno 13 Pro may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, enhanced display, and camera system, with improved water resistance and potential wireless charging capabilities.
Oppo is anticipated to soon introduce its Reno 13 series, with the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro expected to debut in China as early as late November, according to a recent leak. The forthcoming Oppo Reno 13 Pro is already generating buzz, with leaks revealing potential specifications for the handset, including a possible switch to a lower-end processor compared to its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro.