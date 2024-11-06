Oppo is anticipated to soon introduce its Reno 13 series, with the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro expected to debut in China as early as late November, according to a recent leak. The forthcoming Oppo Reno 13 Pro is already generating buzz, with leaks revealing potential specifications for the handset, including a possible switch to a lower-end processor compared to its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro.

A fresh tip from Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station hints that the Reno 13 Pro could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, a chipset that has yet to be officially announced. If accurate, this would be a step down from the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC found in the Reno 12 Pro. Despite this change in processing power, other elements of the device are expected to match or even surpass the specifications of the Reno 12 Pro.

The Reno 13 Pro could feature a 6.83-inch quad-curved display, offering slightly more screen real estate than the 6.7-inch OLED display on the Reno 12 Pro. Uniform bezels are also expected, potentially adding to a sleeker look. Memory configurations may remain robust, with the Reno 13 Pro tipped to support up to 16GB of RAM and an impressive 1TB of storage, doubling the top-end 512GB configuration offered by its predecessor in China.

Photography enthusiasts could look forward to a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and another 50MP telephoto sensor, mirroring the camera system seen on the Reno 12 Pro. Additionally, the front camera is rumoured to carry a 50MP sensor, promising high-resolution selfies.

In terms of build quality, the Reno 13 Pro may feature a metal frame and is expected to come with upgraded water and dust resistance ratings of IP68 and IP69, a notable improvement over the IP65 rating of the Reno 12 Pro. This advancement, coupled with rumours of wireless charging support, could make the device more durable and versatile.

While the Reno 12 Pro boasts 80W SuperVOOC charging, it remains unclear if the Reno 13 Pro will retain this fast-charging capability.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!