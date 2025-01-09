Oppo is set to unveil its highly anticipated Reno 13 series in India today, January 9, 2025. The line-up includes two models: the Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. Key distinctions between the two are centred around camera capabilities and battery capacity, with the Pro model boasting a robust 5800mAh battery compared to the 5600mAh unit in the standard version.

Where to Watch the Launch The launch event is scheduled for 5 PM IST and will be streamed live on Oppo India's official YouTube channel. Fans can also follow updates on the brand’s social media platforms. Additionally, the series will be available for pre-order starting today, although detailed sales timelines are expected to be announced during the event.

What to Expect from the Reno 13 Series While the series has already made its debut in China, the Indian variants are expected to feature specifications largely similar to their Chinese counterparts. Oppo has already teased several features ahead of the launch. Continuing its focus on AI-driven innovation, the Reno 13 series will include functionalities such as AI Livephoto, AI Summary, and AI Polish, building on the foundation set by last year’s Reno 12 series.

In terms of design, the smartphones will feature a premium aerospace-grade aluminium frame, a seamless one-piece rear glass panel, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for enhanced durability and aesthetics. Oppo has highlighted these elements as key to delivering a luxurious design and superior build quality.

The phones will come in distinct colour options, with the Oppo Reno 13 available in Ivory White and Luminous Blue, while the Reno 13 Pro will be offered in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender.