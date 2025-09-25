Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition with colour changing back launched in India, priced at ₹39,999

Oppo has launched a special Diwali Edition of its Reno 14 5G smartphone with a color-changing back. The new phone comes with the same specifications as the standard Reno 14 but uses ‘GlowShift’ technology to transform the back of the device from festive black to radiant glow.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Price: Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is priced at ₹39,999 for the sole 8GB RAM / 256GB storage model. It is available to buy from Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo's own website, along with retail stores.

As part of the launch offers, Oppo is providing 10 percent instant discount up to ₹3,999 on the Reno 14 Diwali Edition. There will also be a ₹3,000 exchange bonus and an option for 6 months of No Cost EMI.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Features: Oppo Reno 14 5G comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of global peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i. Meanwhile, the phone also comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, which means it should potentially be able to handle being submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes and sustain hot and cold jet sprays from any direction.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor with Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is promised to receive 5 major OS updates and 6 years of security patches. The Reno 14 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging.