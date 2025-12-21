Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini India launch, specs and features leaked online: What to expect

Oppo is reportedly preparing to introduce a new compact flagship smartphone under its Reno series. The device, expected to be called the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, has surfaced once again through a fresh leak that hints at its possible launch timeline in India along with several key specifications.

Tipster Claims India Launch by Early 2026 According to tipster Gadgetsdata, Oppo is planning to bring the Reno 15 Pro Mini to the Indian market in the coming months. The smartphone is said to debut either towards the end of December 2025 or sometime in January 2026. While Oppo has not officially confirmed the launch, the repeated leaks suggest that the device may be nearing its announcement phase.

The tipster also claims that the handset carries the model number CPH2813, further strengthening speculation about its regional availability.

MediaTek Dimensity 8450 Processor Expected The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. If accurate, this processor would position the device as a performance-focused offering within the Reno lineup, while still maintaining a compact form factor.

Compact OLED Display With High Refresh Rate Leaks suggest that the smartphone will feature a 6.32-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The panel is also expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and improved gaming performance.

High-Resolution Triple Rear Camera Setup In terms of optics, the Reno 15 Pro Mini is reported to come with a triple-camera system on the rear. This may include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom.

For selfies and video calls, the device is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Fast Charging and Premium Durability Features The upcoming handset is said to support 80W fast wired charging and may also include wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, the device is reportedly certified with an IP69 rating, which would offer enhanced protection against water and dust.

Design Details and Colour Options Earlier reports suggest that the Reno 15 Pro Mini could launch in a Glacier White colour variant featuring a distinctive ribbon-style finish. This design is said to be exclusive to the white colour option.

The device is also rumoured to weigh around 187 grams and measure approximately 7.99mm in thickness, reinforcing its compact flagship positioning.