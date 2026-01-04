Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini vs OnePlus 13s: Which compact flagship could woo you in 2026? Check full comparison

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno 15 Pro Mini model in India during the company’s launch event on 8 January. The first ‘Mini’ phone from Oppo would compete squarely against the OnePlus OnePlus 13s, which is the compact flagship by its sister company. While the specifications of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini haven’t been fully revealed yet, leaks have given us a hint as to what to expect from the device. And here’s how the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini could fare against the OnePlus 13s.

Display: OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. Meanwhile, leaks suggest that the Reno 15 Pro Mini could also feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel, but it remains to be seen if the phone will get the more efficient LTPO panel or an LTPS one.

Processor: The OnePlus 13s came running on last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini, on the other hand, is said to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, which is the same processor that powered the Reno 14 Pro. The processor, while being capable, is no match for the raw power offered by the OnePlus 13s.

It’s not yet clear if the Reno 15 Pro Mini would feature the latest LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 or UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera: The OnePlus 13s features a decent 50MP rear camera setup with a Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. However, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini features a much more power-packed camera lineup with a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens.

Moreover, if leaks are to be believed, there could be a 50MP selfie shooter on the Reno 15 Pro Mini that could dwarf the 32MP shooter on the OnePlus 13s.

Do note, however, that judging cameras on the basis of specs alone may not be wise, since a lot of finer details only get revealed when putting the results from two devices neck to neck against each other.

Battery and charging: While one would assume that compact phones would come with a smaller battery, that has surprisingly not been the case with these new breeds of devices. The OnePlus 13s featured a 5,850mAh battery, while the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini has been tipped to come with an even bigger 6,200mAh battery. However, both phones are said to support only 80W wired fast charging and no wireless charging.

Durability and compactness: The Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, meaning it should be able to handle submersion in water for up to 30 minutes along with cold or hot water jets. However, the OnePlus 13s supports only an IP65 rating, meaning it should be good for light rainfall and water splashes but not full submersion.

As for the dimensions, the OnePlus 13s is 8.15mm thick and weighs 185 grams. The Reno 15 Pro Mini, meanwhile, is said to come with a thickness of around 7.99mm and weigh around 187 grams.

Pricing and verdict: OnePlus 13s launched at ₹54,999 in India and went up to ₹59,999 for the top variant. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro Mini has been leaked to cost around the ₹60,000 mark.

View full Image OnePlus 13s features 6.32 inch LTPO AMOLED display