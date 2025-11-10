Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini to launch next week: New colours, bigger storage & what to expect

Oppo has confirmed the launch of its Reno 15 series in China on November 17. The lineup includes the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Reno 15 Mini, likely featuring up to 1TB storage, striking colour options, and a 200MP triple-camera setup.

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Nov 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Oppo has officially confirmed that its next-generation Reno 15 series will make its debut in China next week.
Oppo has officially confirmed that its next-generation Reno 15 series will make its debut in China next week.(X: Tech Home)

Oppo has officially confirmed that its next-generation Reno 15 series will make its debut in China next week. The lineup, comprising the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and an all-new Reno 15 Mini, is set to launch on November 17.

Launch date and event details

According to a teaser shared by the company on Weibo, the Oppo Reno 15 series will be unveiled at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). The launch coincides with China’s popular Double Eleven (11.11) shopping festival, one of the biggest retail events in the country.

Ahead of the official announcement, both the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have been listed on Oppo’s e-shop, with pre-orders already open for interested buyers.

Variants and colour options

The standard Oppo Reno 15 will be available in three colourways — Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown. The handset will offer a wide range of memory and storage options, including:

  • 12GB + 256GB
  • 12GB + 512GB
  • 16GB + 256GB
  • 16GB + 512GB
  • 16GB + 1TB

    The Reno 15 Pro, on the other hand, will be offered in Starlight Bow, Canele Brown, and a new Honey Gold finish. It will come in four configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 14 5G review: Premium looks, sharp cameras; but is it worth ₹37,999?

Expected specifications

While Oppo has yet to reveal the complete specifications, early reports suggest that the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini may feature 1.5K flat displays, measuring 6.78 inches and 6.32 inches respectively. The standard Reno 15 is expected to sit between them, with a 6.59-inch screen.

Camera capabilities could be a major highlight of the lineup. Both the Pro and Mini variants are tipped to include triple rear camera systems, headlined by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary sensor, alongside 50-megapixel ultrawide and 50-megapixel periscope lenses. A 50-megapixel front camera is also expected for selfies and video calls.

Also Read | Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro price in India leaked ahead of launch

What to expect

The Reno series has long been recognised for its sleek design and camera innovations, and the upcoming Reno 15 lineup looks set to continue that trend. With powerful camera hardware, versatile storage options, and a refreshed colour palette, Oppo appears to be positioning the Reno 15 range as a stylish yet performance-oriented upgrade.

The full specifications, pricing, and availability details will be revealed at the launch event next week.

