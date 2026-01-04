Oppo Reno 15 series set to debut in India on 8 January: Expected price, specifications and more

Oppo has confirmed that its Reno 15 series is making its debut in India on 8 January at 12PM IST. The new camera-focused series will feature three models this time around: the Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G and the Reno 15 5G. The Oppo Pad 5, which was expected to launch alongside the Reno 15 lineup, hasn’t been confirmed so far, meaning that the tablet could launch at a later date.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also shared some of the key specifications of the devices. Here's a look at everything we know so far.

Oppo Reno 15 series confirmed specifications: Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 200MP ‘ultra-clear’ main shooter. Meanwhile, the phones will also feature a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens, which Oppo says is ‘positioned close to the classic 85mm portrait focal length.’ The third sensor will be a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 100-degree field of view.

The Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini have also been confirmed to come with support for 4K 60fps HDR video recording with all three of the rear camera sensors and even the front-facing shooter.

As for the Reno 15, the vanilla variant will come with a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it will pack a 50MP selfie shooter.

The company is also employing its own PureTone technology, which it says will lean towards a ‘clear and vivid look’ and ‘takes the surrounding environment into account rather than isolating the subject too aggressively’.

Oppo also says that its camera system pays special attention to maintaining Indian skin tones well.

As for the AI features, Oppo says the Reno 15 series will come with AI Editor 3.0. The phones will also feature AI Portrait Glow to improve lighting in images and an AI Motion Photo Slow-mo feature to convert motion shots into motion photos.

Oppo Reno 15 series expected pricing: Oppo hasn’t given any hints about the pricing of the Reno 15 series so far. However, various leaks have suggested that the Reno 15 Pro could get a price hike compared to its predecessor.

The Reno 14 Pro was launched in India at a price of ₹49,999 for the base 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and topped out at ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage model.

Meanwhile, the Reno 14 launched at ₹37,999 for the base variant and went up to ₹42,999 for the top-end variant. However, the phone has already received a price hike in India, with the device being listed well over ₹40,000 (at the time of writing) on Flipkart for the base variant.