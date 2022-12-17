Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets Android 13 update: How to install2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 07:17 PM IST
- Announcing the rollout via a community post, Oppo said - Android 13 x ColorOS 13 official versions kicks off for Reno7 Pro 5G users in India.
Smartphone brand Oppo has started rolling out Android 13 based ColorOS 13 update to Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. Users of the smartphone in India are now receiving the update. However, this is a beta update and not a stable update. Users may face some issues after installing the update.