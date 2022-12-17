Smartphone brand Oppo has started rolling out Android 13 based ColorOS 13 update to Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. Users of the smartphone in India are now receiving the update. However, this is a beta update and not a stable update. Users may face some issues after installing the update.

Announcing the rollout via a community post, Oppo said “Android 13 x ColorOS 13 official versions kicks off for Reno7 Pro 5G users in India." The company also advises Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphone users to backup important data on the phone before updating to avoid data loss caused by incompatibility or other unforeseen circumstances.

“After updating to the latest version, the operating system will automatically perform several actions to optimize your device. This may lead to your device heating, lagging, and/or the battery draining more quickly. We recommend you turn off the screen and charge your device for a whole night after updating successfully. If you keep using the device, it should resume normal functionality within a few days", it further adds.

How to install the update

Those interested in downloading the beta ColorOS software based on Android 13, follow these steps

- Go to Settings on your smartphone and tap on About device

- Now, tap on the top of the page and then tap icon on the top right

- Next, tap on Beta program and then tap on official > Apply Now

- Once the update the available, tap on download and install

In terms of features, Oppo ColorOS 13 brings a visual redesign with the Aquamorphic design and card style elements. The new design offers plenty of rounded shapes, like pebbles, with soft lines and smooth transitions and animations inspired by the motion of water. Animated effects, improved always on display, and special playback control for Spotify are the other features that come with ColorOS 13. The software also focuses on user’s privacy and security with the latest software version and also improves cross-device collaboration with Windows devices and the Oppo Air tablet.