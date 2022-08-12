Oppo has slashed the price of its Reno 7 Pro smartphone in India. According to a tweet shared by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the handset has become cheaper by ₹3,000. For those unaware, Oppo Reno 7 Pro was launched in February 2022 with a price tag of ₹39,999. After the price drop, it can be purchased at ₹36,999. The price cut is effective from August 10 and is reflecting on Oppo online store along with Croma and Flipkart.

“#PriceDrop #Reno7Pro (12/256) #Oppo Applicable from today 10th August http://2022.NEW MOP : 36999/-" the tweet reads.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro comes in two colour options- Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The phone offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection

The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max octa-core processor. It is offered in a single 12GB RAM model paired with 256GB of internal memory.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It comes bundled with USB Type-C charging cable. For optics, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro sports a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro aperture.

For selfies, the device boasts of a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera at the front. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS and NFC are the connectivity features available on the smartphone.