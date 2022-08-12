OPEN APP
Oppo has slashed the price of its Reno 7 Pro smartphone in India. According to a tweet shared by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the handset has become cheaper by 3,000. For those unaware, Oppo Reno 7 Pro was launched in February 2022 with a price tag of 39,999. After the price drop, it can be purchased at 36,999. The price cut is effective from August 10 and is reflecting on Oppo online store along with Croma and Flipkart.

“#PriceDrop #Reno7Pro (12/256) #Oppo Applicable from today 10th August http://2022.NEW MOP : 36999/-" the tweet reads.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro comes in two colour options- Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The phone offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection

The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max octa-core processor. It is offered in a single 12GB RAM model paired with 256GB of internal memory.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It comes bundled with USB Type-C charging cable. For optics, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro sports a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro aperture.

For selfies, the device boasts of a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera at the front. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS and NFC are the connectivity features available on the smartphone.

