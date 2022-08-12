Oppo Reno 7 Pro price drop: Check the phone’s new price

Oppo has slashed the price of its Reno 7 Pro smartphone in India. According to a tweet shared by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the handset has become cheaper by ₹3,000. For those unaware, Oppo Reno 7 Pro was launched in February 2022 with a price tag of ₹39,999. After the price drop, it can be purchased at ₹36,999. The price cut is effective from August 10 and is reflecting on Oppo online store along with Croma and Flipkart.

