Oppo Reno12 5G, Reno 12 Pro 5G tipped to get THESE AI features: All we know so far
Reno12 Series by OPPO integrates AI tools like AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, and AI Writer for enhanced productivity. AI Eraser 2.0 uses Generative AI for accurate background removal with professional editing results.
OPPO India is set to launch the Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G, two smartphones boasting advanced AI-powered camera features designed to deliver without the need for post-editing. These features include AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, and AI Clear Face.