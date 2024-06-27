Reno12 Series by OPPO integrates AI tools like AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, and AI Writer for enhanced productivity. AI Eraser 2.0 uses Generative AI for accurate background removal with professional editing results.

OPPO India is set to launch the Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G, two smartphones boasting advanced AI-powered camera features designed to deliver without the need for post-editing. These features include AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, and AI Clear Face.

The Reno12 Series integrates AI functionalities across its devices, incorporating AI Summary, AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, AI Writer, and AI Speak to enhance productivity. This lineup aims to simplify everyday tasks through artificial intelligence.

Generative AI in Photography One standout feature, the AI Eraser 2.0, is expected to leverage a diffusion model trained on billions of publicly available images to achieve up to 98 per cent image recognition accuracy, according to OPPO. This tool can identify and remove background distractions with a single tap, using Generative AI to seamlessly fill the void with results comparable to professional editing.

AI Clear Face technology further enhances the photographic experience by generating high-definition details of facial textures, hair, and eyebrows using independently trained large models. This is part of the AI Perfect Shot suite, which combines multiple AI-powered features to produce stunning photographs.

The AI Studio feature allows users to transform photos into digital avatars, enabling creative expression by recreating images in various styles, from cowboys to cyberpunk heroes, using the latest Generative AI technology.

AI-Powered Productivity Tools Designed to be an everyday AI companion, the Reno12 Series includes an AI Toolbox powered by Google Gemini LLM, featuring utilities such as AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak to expedite tedious tasks. The AI Recording Summary function can summarize daily office meetings, providing notes, summaries, and transcripts in both English and Hindi for meetings up to five hours long.

Enhanced Efficiency with AI AI Clear Voice is another notable feature, utilizing algorithms to reduce background noise by up to 40dB and enhance human voices, ensuring clear conversations on platforms like WhatsApp and Zoom, even in noisy environments like concerts.

The Reno12 Series also employs AI to optimize battery life through OPPO’s Trinity Engine, which adjusts the processor’s power consumption based on each app's computational demands. This real-time optimization maximizes efficiency, extends battery life, and minimizes lag. Both devices come with 80W 5000mAh batteries featuring SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, capable of reaching 100% in just 46 minutes. Additionally, OPPO’s Smart Charging adapts to users' charging habits to ensure safer and more efficient battery usage, maintaining peak performance for over four years.

