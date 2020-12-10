Oppo Reno5 series launch: New phones get 65W fast charging, OLED display

Oppo has finally launched the new Reno 5 series. The company has introduced two new smartphones Oppo Reno5 5G and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G. One of the biggest differences between the two smartphones is the selection of the chipset.

The new Oppo Reno5 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The phones are launched with similar memory configurations. Both phones will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as well as 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variants.

The new Oppo Reno5 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The phones are launched with similar memory configurations. Both phones will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as well as 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variants.

In terms of pricing, the Oppo Reno5 5G has been listed at CNY 2,700 (roughly ₹30,500) for the 8GB variant while the 12GB variant is priced at CNY 3,000 (roughly ₹33,800).

The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with a price tag of CNY3,400 (roughly ₹38,800) for the 8GB RAM variant whereas the 12GB variant is priced at CNY 3,800 (roughly ₹42,800).

The phones get UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4x chips. However, the Pro gets slightly faster RAM compared to the one found on the Oppo Reno5 5G.

The Pro version gets a 6.55-inch OLED display which is slightly bigger than the Oppo Reno5 5G’s 6.43-inch OLED display. Both displays, however, get 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The pro version also gets slightly brighter display at 500nits compared to 430 nits on the non-pro version.

The camera modules on the phones come with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. The front-facing snapper is a 32MP senor placed in a punch-hole. The phones get a 4,300mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno5 5G both also support reverse charge with speeds of up to 18W.