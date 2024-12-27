Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its Reno 13 series in India, with the official launch date yet to be confirmed. However, the company has been ramping up the excitement by frequently teasing the new smartphones on X. The Reno 13 series is expected to be unveiled in the second week of January 2025. The series is likely to comprise two models: the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro.

Ahead of the official announcement, Oppo has already revealed key design features of the new smartphones. Both models are set to feature a distinctive camera setup, with two vertically aligned large cameras, complemented by a third camera positioned on the right. The design closely resembles the iPhone's layout, with the two prominent cameras catching the eye. In the teaser, Oppo also showcased two appealing colour options: white and lavender, with the latter garnering particular attention. The white variant boasts a marble-like pattern, while both models feature a "one piece sculpted glass" rear panel.

The phones will sport an aluminium frame and an almost flat display with slight curves on the edges, providing the best of both worlds — thinner bezels, reduced glare, and fewer accidental touches.

Moreover, the rear panel will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, adding to the phone's durability.

The Reno 13 series, already launched in China, offers a glimpse of what to expect in India. The Chinese variants feature a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and a 5,600mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Camera enthusiasts could appreciate the 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP front-facing camera.