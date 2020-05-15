Oppo announced the launch of its Find X2 series in India. The company disclosed a few details about the new flagship series. For now, the 5G series is already available in China .

In the tweet, Oppo India said: "The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen! The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India."

The company is expected to launch two new devices, the OPPO Find X2 Pro and the OPPO Find X2. The two devices are almost identical apart from a few differences in the camera and battery capacity.

The more expensive Oppo Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch 3K display with a resolution of 1080x3168 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. One of the biggest selling points of the device will be the 120Hz Ultra Vision display.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In the camera department, the device comes with a 48MP sensor with OIS, Omni-directional PDAF, and Ultra Video Steady Pro technology.

The phone also gets a second 48MP ultra-wide sensor with capability to shoot macros. There is also a periscope sensor that supports OIS that can offer a digital zoom of 60x, hybrid zoom of 10x, and optical zoom of 5x.

The cheaper of the two, Find X2 comes with a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, a 12MP IMX708 sensor, and a 13MP telephoto sensor with 20x digital zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 3x optical zoom.

There's a 4,200mAh battery, compared to the slightly larger 4,260mAh battery in the Find X2 Pro. The Find X2 Pro comes with ColorOS 7.1 out of the box which is based on Android 10.

