Oppo to launch 'localized' version of Oppo Reno 4 in India

Oppo launched two new phones in China on Friday, Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro. The phone (s) will also be launching in India but buyers here may not get the same hardware as the models that will go on sale in China. The company released a statement claiming that the phones will come to India with some localised features.

In the statement the company said, “Following Oppo's “Glocal" strategy, the India version of the smartphone is expected to come with multiple localized features to cater to the changing needs of Indian consumers."

There’s no information about the features that Oppo is planning to introduce in India and the company has not announced any launch date as well. In China, the device is scheduled to go on sale later this month. Oppo also hasn’t confirmed if it will be launching both Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India.

The Chinese base variant of the Oppo Reno 4 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately ₹32,200). The 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly ₹35,200).

The Pro version starts at CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs. 40,600) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant is price at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 45,900).

