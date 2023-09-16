comScore
Business News/ Technology / News/  Ordered Apple iPhone 15? You may not get delivery any time soon; check when it is expected
Ordered Apple iPhone 15? You may not get delivery any time soon; check when it is expected

 1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Long delays for Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max suggest robust demand for the latest addition to the tech giant's smartphone lineup.

New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo)Premium
New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo)

Long delays for Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max suggest robust demand for the latest addition to the tech giant's smartphone lineup. Within hours of the preorder launch, expected delivery dates for some configurations of the premium model were postponed until mid-November, initially set for September 22, Bloomberg reported.

The situation is not isolated to the United States; international markets like China, Canada and even India are also experiencing delays of up to eight weeks. Other international markets, including Canada and Australia, are also echoing this delay phenomenon. Indian consumers could be waiting as long as eight weeks to get their hands on the Pro Max model in natural titanium.

Also Read: India achieved 2 milestones with iPhone 15 launch. Union minister explains

Regardless of colour and storage options, consumers are facing extended wait times. The blue and black variants of the Pro Max model saw their delivery dates pushed to as late as October 16. Meanwhile, the white and natural models won't be making their way to customers until November 13.

Buyers opting for the standard iPhone 15 Pro also face similar delays, suggesting that it's not just the top-tier model garnering attention. For example, US consumers may have to wait until October 23 for the standard model.

Apple has always considered China a significant market, and the current preorder trends uphold that status. According to China's Meituan platform, which collaborates with Apple resellers, iPhone 15 orders worth $27.5 million were processed in just the first half-hour, as per Bloomberg. China's delays are in line with global backlogs, extending up to November for all Pro Max models.

Also Read: iPhone 15’s make in India status further diversifies Apple’s supply chain

Traditionally, analysts and investors have scrutinised these delays to estimate a product's success. While not a perfect measure—supply chain issues and logistical constraints can skew the timelines—it does provide an inkling of consumer interest.

Apple iPhone 15 purchase: Technical glitches

The heavy demand also caused some hiccups. Reports indicate that many users found it challenging to complete transactions in the early minutes of the preorder launch, with some experiencing app crashes. 

This was particularly troublesome for those looking to trade in an older iPhone or utilise Apple's annual upgrade programme, further indicating that the initial demand is strong.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST
