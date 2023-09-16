Ordered Apple iPhone 15? You may not get delivery any time soon; check when it is expected1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Long delays for Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max suggest robust demand for the latest addition to the tech giant's smartphone lineup. Within hours of the preorder launch, expected delivery dates for some configurations of the premium model were postponed until mid-November, initially set for September 22, Bloomberg reported.