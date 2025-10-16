OTT accessibility guidelines for hearing, visually impaired to be finalised in 3 months: Delhi HC told

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it would finalise the accessibility guidelines for hearing and visually impaired persons on over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the next three months.

Justice Sachin Datta took on record the government undertaking that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has published the draft guidelines on its official website for comments from stakeholders and public.

The court was hearing a petition filed by visually impaired persons who were aggrieved by the lack of disabled-friendly accessibility features in recently released Bollywood movies on OTT platforms.

In broadcasting, OTT content is the audio, video, and other media content delivered over Internet.

"It is assured by Ministry's (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) counsel that the feedback/suggestion of the petitioner will be duly considered and taken into account before formulation of final guidelines. It is further assured and undertaken that the final guidelines shall be issued within three months. No further directions are required to be passed in the present petition," the judge said and disposed of the petition.

The judge had earlier directed the ministry to formulate guidelines in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The petitioners told the court that there were certain infirmities in the draft guidelines, claiming that the MIB had consulted with members of the industry, not with persons with disabilities, and that it was imperative that all stakeholders were consulted.

The court also granted liberty to the petitioners to submit their response on the draft guidelines.