‘Our adoption of tech has been very high’3 min read . 01:10 AM IST
With all the changes that are going to be coming with the rollout of 5G, the gaming industry will only be galloping from here, says Dolly Jha, managing director, Nielsen India
NEW DELHI :The coronavirus outbreak has fast-tracked the adoption of digital technology in India. More people are now gaming, shopping online, and streaming key life moments and gaming sessions. The metaverse, too, has generated enormous interest and investments. In an interaction, Dolly Jha, managing director of Nielsen India, shared her views on how companies can derive the best value from these technologies and the growing community of influencers. Edited excerpts:
The gaming industry in India has seen unprecedented growth, especially after the pandemic. Do you expect this to grow further and why?
One in four consumers are on the internet or are doing some kind of gaming. What is significant is that this number is not very different in rural areas where one in five are gaming. If you just look at the sheer size of our population that is interested in gaming, you’re talking about a massive number. That’s one. The second thing is that our adoption of technology has been very high. With all the changes that are going to be coming with the rollout of 5G, the gaming industry will only be galloping from here.
How does India compare with countries such as the US or China in terms of gaming consumption?
The average monthly time spent on gaming by consumers in the US on smartphones is close to 8%. In India, it is about 4%. It shows that we are there and I am sure we will move up. If you look at Facebook and social media in the US, the average monthly time spent is 30%. In India, it is 24%.
How much influence do gaming creators and influencers in India have? Do you expect their importance to grow?
About 70% of the gamers are between 12 and 29 years of age. We are talking about a very young population and there is no surprise here. This is also a very attractive target for a lot of brands and advertisers. The role of influencers is going to become more and more important in the coming days.
How is the interest in metaverse shaping up in India? How can brands and consumers cut through the hype?
The metaverse holds significant potential for most industries. However, brands need to identify and offer relevant use cases to engage with their consumers in a metaverse format. In industries such as real estate and auto(for instance), there is a need to ensure that the right features and experiences are available to the consumers.
Indian influencers are growing in stature. How important is the role of Indian influencers in the global landscape?
As a brand, what matters is that I have a group of influencers who are enabling me to engage better with my audience. Many brands in India are doing that with a body of influencers to ensure that they can engage with their audiences in a meaningful way. The number of followers an influencer has is important but we should not get stuck with it.
Fake social media accounts pose a serious problem and have resulted in financial losses too. How big is this challenge and how can it be addressed?
Every publisher needs to ensure that it is credible (in terms of how many accounts are genuine). What it does to show its credibility depends on how the publisher wants to deal with it. It is a genuine question to ask how solid or credible a platform is.