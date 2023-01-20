Home / Technology / News /  Our sense of time is way off—especially time we spend on the internet

Indulge me in a little exercise: Estimate how long you spend each week scrolling Instagram, reading news, streaming video, trawling Amazon and the like. Next, look at your phone’s weekly screen-time report to see how much time you actually spend doing those things.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout