Our sense of time is way off—especially time we spend on the internet
Start breaking bad screen habits by guessing how long you devote to online activities
Indulge me in a little exercise: Estimate how long you spend each week scrolling Instagram, reading news, streaming video, trawling Amazon and the like. Next, look at your phone’s weekly screen-time report to see how much time you actually spend doing those things.