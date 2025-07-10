Outlook outage: Microsoft responds, but frustrated users clap back with hilarious memes

Microsoft Outlook is recovering from an 11-hour global outage affecting email and calendar services. Users faced login failures and server issues. Microsoft is deploying fixes, but unresolved problems persist, frustrating users, particularly in major US cities. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Jul 2025, 11:14 PM IST
Microsoft Outlook is currently experiencing a global outage, leaving users unable to access their mailboxes across web, mobile, and desktop platforms.
Microsoft Outlook, the widely-used email and calendar service, is gradually recovering after a major global disruption that left users unable to access their mailboxes for over 11 hours across multiple platforms including web, desktop, and mobile.

The outage began at around 10:20 PM UTC on 9 July (3:50 AM IST on 10 July), severely affecting personal and professional communication worldwide. According to real-time tracking platform DownDetector, more than 62 per cent of reported issues were related to login failures, with 33 per cent citing server connectivity problems and another five per cent unable to send emails.

Microsoft’s response and recovery efforts

Microsoft acknowledged the incident through its official Microsoft 365 Status account on X, stating, “Our configuration changes have effectively resolved impact in targeted infrastructure. We’re now deploying the changes worldwide to resolve impact for all users.”

An earlier update from the same account revealed a hiccup in the initial fix attempt: “We identified an issue with the initial fix, and we've corrected it. We're continuing to deploy the fix, and we're closely monitoring the deployment to ensure no further issues are encountered.”

Despite these reassurances, Microsoft’s own service status dashboard still displays a red cross against Outlook.com, indicating unresolved issues, while other services are shown with green ticks, suggesting normal operation.

Users frustrated by lack of access

The disruption hit users across several major US cities particularly hard, including Washington D.C., New York, and Dallas. Many users expressed their frustration on social media, citing vague error messages like “Something went wrong” during login attempts, and notifications concerning “invalid licences”.

One user, @bravetofu_, voiced their disappointment online, writing, “Seems Outlook has been down globally for multiple hours. Can’t log in on desktop, web, or app. And no word yet from @Outlook or @Microsoft. Did you guys fire the social media manager who’s supposed to report on global outages to keep users informed? Or haven’t trained AI to do that yet? 😐”

Another user remarked, “Outlook app down? Work emails are fine, but personal ones aren’t. Really pissing me off.”

Also Read | Microsoft Outlook down worldwide: Login and mail access issues persist

While Microsoft has begun rolling out its fix, users continue to monitor updates closely as full restoration remains pending for some. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the root cause of the outage or a definitive timeline for complete service restoration.

