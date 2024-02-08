Outlook takes the spotlight: Microsoft announces end of support for Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps
In a significant move, Microsoft has officially announced the discontinuation of its Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps, setting a definitive end date of December 31, 2024. This decision is part of a strategic shift towards promoting the adoption of Microsoft's Outlook app, which is seamlessly integrated into its Office 365 suite of tools.