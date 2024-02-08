 Outlook takes the spotlight: Microsoft announces end of support for Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps | Mint
Outlook takes the spotlight: Microsoft announces end of support for Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps

 Livemint

Microsoft has announced the discontinuation of its Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps, with a definitive end date of December 31, 2024, in favor of promoting the adoption of Outlook.

Newer Windows 11 devices, starting from the year 2024, will come pre-equipped with Outlook as the default mail application. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP)Premium
In a significant move, Microsoft has officially announced the discontinuation of its Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps, setting a definitive end date of December 31, 2024. This decision is part of a strategic shift towards promoting the adoption of Microsoft's Outlook app, which is seamlessly integrated into its Office 365 suite of tools.

Windows 11 users, accustomed to relying on the Mail and Calendar apps for their day-to-day activities, will need to transition to Outlook before the specified date. The company plans to facilitate this migration process by displaying pop-up notifications to existing users, encouraging them to make the switch. However, users will have the option to ignore these notifications and continue using the Mail and Calendar apps until the specified cutoff date.

Newer Windows 11 devices, starting from the year 2024, will come pre-equipped with Outlook as the default mail application. This move aims to streamline the user experience and align it with Microsoft's overarching strategy. As the year progresses, Microsoft will gradually halt all updates and support for the Mail and Calendar apps, effectively rendering them obsolete by the end of 2024.

It's worth noting that beyond the specified date, users will no longer receive security updates or bug fixes for the Mail and Calendar apps. This underscores the importance of the transition to Outlook for continued and secure email and calendar functionality.

Outlook, a robust web application, offers users a suite of advanced features, making it a faster and more user-friendly alternative. In addition to email services, Outlook includes a comprehensive calendar and to-do list feature in the "My Day" section. The integration of various Office apps within Outlook provides users with a centralized platform for enhanced productivity. Furthermore, Outlook's versatility extends to its compatibility with third-party email accounts from providers such as Gmail and Yahoo.

As Microsoft paves the way for Outlook to take center stage, users are encouraged to embrace the new application for a seamless and feature-rich email and calendar experience, said the tech company.

 

Published: 08 Feb 2024, 02:41 PM IST
