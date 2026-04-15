Over 100 Chrome extensions caught stealing Google and Telegram data: How to stay safe?

Cybersecurity experts have reported a coordinated attack involving 108 Google Chrome extensions that steal user data and hijack Telegram sessions. Researchers say these extensions have been installed approximately 20,000 times 

Aman Gupta
Updated15 Apr 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Researchers say 108 Chrome extensions for stealing Google data
Researchers say 108 Chrome extensions for stealing Google data(AI generated)

Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a massive, coordinated campaign involving 108 Google Chrome extensions designed to steal user data, hijack Telegram sessions, and inject malicious code into web pages. The hacking operation, first reported by Hacker News, is said to have collectively amassed roughly 20,000 installs on the Chrome Web Store.

How were hackers stealing Google and Telegram data?

According to a report by security firm Socket, the extensions operate under five distinct publisher identities but secretly share a single command-and-control (C2) infrastructure. The researchers noted that while the extensions masquerade as legitimate tools such as Telegram sidebar clients, text translators, and slot machine games, they execute malicious scripts in the background.

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"All 108 route stolen credentials, user identities, and browsing data to servers controlled by the same operator," Socket security researcher Kush Pandya explained in the report.

Socket noted that 54 of the extensions targeted Google account identities and harvested details like email addresses and profile pictures via OAuth2 the moment a user attempts to sign in. Meanwhile, the researchers noted that 45 extensions contained a universal backdoor that forced the browser to silently open arbitrary URLs dictated by the attacker's server on startup.

Researchers further noted that the ‘most severe extension’ in the campaign is called 'Telegram Multi-account'. Targeting Telegram users, the extension secretly extracted active Telegram Web authentication tokens and exfiltrated the data to a remote server every 15 seconds.

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This, the researchers warned, allowed attackers to take full control of an account without needing a password or two-factor authentication code.

"Five extensions use Chrome's declarativeNetRequest API to strip security headers from target sites before the page loads," Socket said in the blog post.

108 extensions named in the attack:

Extension Name
Telegram Multi-account
Web Client for Telegram - Teleside
YouSide - Youtube Sidebar
Web Client for Youtube - SideYou
Web Client for TikTok
Text Translation
Page Locker
Page Auto Refresh
Web Client for Rugby Rush - SideGame
Formula Rush Racing Game
Piggy Prizes - Slot Machine
Slot Arabian
Frogtastic
Black Beard Slot Machine
Indian - Slot Machine
Mahjong Deluxe
Crazy Freekick
Slot Car Racing
Clear Cache Plus
Galactica Delux - Slot Machine
Speed Test for Chrome - WiFi SpeedTest
Game SkySpeedster
Master Chess
Hockey Shootout
Odds Of The Gods - Slot Machine
Billiards Pro
Three Card Poker
Donuts - Slot Machine
Archer - Slot Machine
Rugby Rush
Bingo
Web Client for game Cricket Batter Challenge
Slot Machine Zeus Treasures
Horse Racing
Aztec - Slot Machine
Straight 4
Slot The Gold Pot
American Roulette Royale
Asia Slot
Web Client for game Drive Your Car
Jurassic Giants - Slot Machine
Street Basketball
Tarot Side Panel
Dragon Slayer - Slot Machine
Best Blackjack
Book Of Magic - Slot Machine
Snake - Slot Machine
Dice King - Classic Craps And Roll Game
Slot Ramses
Battleship War
Gold Miner 2
Greyhound Racing - Dog Race Simulator
Hercules: Sports Legend
Flicking Soccer
Voodoo Magic - Slot Machine
Web Client for Hockey Shootout - SideGame
MASTER CHECKERS
Watercraft Rush
Car Rush
Video Poker Deuces Wild
Slot Machine Ultimate Soccer
Christmas Eve - Slot Machine
Columbus Voyage - Slot Machine
High or Low Casino Game
Goalkeeper Challenge
Tropical Beach - Slot Machine
BlackJack 3D
Web Client for game Classic Bowling
Raging Zeus Mines
Classic Backgammon
Slot Machine The Fruits
Baccarat
Mini Golf World
Gold Rush - Slot Machine
Pirat Slot
40 Imperial Crown - Slot Machine
3D Soccer Slot Machine
Premium Horse Racing
Tanks Game
Caribbean Stud Poker
Wild Buffalo - Slot Machine
Aqua - Slot Machine
Game Crypto Merge
Sherwood Forest - Slot Machine
Web Client for game Fatboy Dream
Lone Star Jackpots - Slot Machine
Hidden Kitty Game
Keno
Jokers Bonanza - Slot Machine
Penalty Kicks
Pai Gow Poker
Metal Calculator
Farm - Slot Machine
Rail Maze Puzzle
RED DOG CARD GAME
Coin Miner 2
Black Ninja - Slot Machine
Pyramid Solitaire
Chrome Client for Downhill Ski - SideGame
Slot Machine Mr Chicken
Web Client for French Roulette - SideGame
3D Roulette Casino Game
Slot Machine Space Adventure
Whack 'em All
Video Poker Jacks or Better
Swimming Pro
InterAlt
Gold of Egypt - Slot Machine

How to stay safe?

For users who may be impacted by the attack, security experts at Socket recommend taking the following immediate steps:

  • Review your browser and completely remove any of the 108 identified malicious extensions.

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  • If you used the compromised Telegram extensions, immediately log out of all active Telegram Web sessions using the 'Devices' menu in the Telegram mobile app.
  • If you signed into any of these extensions using Google, treat your Google identity as exposed and revoke any unfamiliar third-party access in your account settings.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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