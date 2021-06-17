Over 100 million Indians took to e-gaming in ’20

The growth in Indian gaming has been well documented over the past year. In January, mobile gaming company Octro said its TeenPatti game saw an astonishing 800% growth last year and was being played by over 150 million players at the time. South Korea’s Krafton Inc. said its upcoming game Battlegrounds Mobile India received over 20 million registrations this month. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the replacement for popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India last year. Registrations began on 6 May.