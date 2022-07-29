Over 50 mn 5G phones in India even as overall shipments decline2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 04:40 PM IST
- The overall Indian smartphone market continued to decline, falling 5% sequentially. However, shipments rose 9% year-on-year
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Shipments of 5G smartphones in India crossed 10 million devices in the June quarter, accounting for 29% of the 37 million smartphones shipped during the quarter. With this, the total number of 5G smartphones being used in India crossed 50 million.