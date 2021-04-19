Over 59% of Indian adults fell victim to cyber crime over past 12 months: report

Cyber security related incidents have seen a general rise in the past year, aided by the burgeoning use cases of remote working tools. India wasn’t the only country witnessing a rise in cyber crimes either. The Norton report found that a quarter of Americans “detected unauthorised access to an account or device" in the past 12 months. “Of the nearly 108 million Americans who experienced cybercrime in the past 12 months (41%), an average of 6.7 hours was spent trying to resolve the issues created, for an estimated over 719 million hours of Americans’ time lost to cybercrime," the report stated.