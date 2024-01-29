Over 61% of educators are adopting AI tools for teaching, student management: Report
A study reveals that over 60% of educators in the country are using AI tools for teaching, preparation, and student management, while 9.49% have concerns about the potential diminishing of human interactions in teaching and over-reliance on technology.
