As the world is evolving at an unprecedented pace with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the education sector has also taken a leap by adopting this technological reform. A study has found that more than 60% of the educators in the country are using AI tools for teaching, preparation, and student management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TeamLease EdTech in its report, "Revolutionizing Classrooms: The Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education", revealed that 63.61% of educators believe AI is crucial for preparing students for the AI-dominated future.

On the other hand, 9.49% of the educators have perceived this as a negative development. Their concerns are rooted in issues like the “potential diminishing of human interactions in teaching, over-reliance on technology, and worries about data privacy and the accuracy of information".

A significant 66.77% of the educators have said that AI tools can be used for upskilling purpose. According to 70.85% of educators, AI has a stronger influence than the smartphone revolution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This report underscores the fact that AI is no more than just an emerging technology but a reality that is already reshaping classrooms across India," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech.

The report consisted of responses from more than 6000 educators in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 50% of educators think that teachers should get AI training as the technology has reduced the time they spend on class preparation.

However, more than 80% of respondents were also wary of AI technology and agreed that the development and application of AI technologies should be monitored and regulated by the government, reflecting concerns about risks and ethical implications.

"The introduction of AI tools like ChatGPT in education has a promising opportunity to enhance learning experiences. These tools can provide personalized assistance, foster critical thinking, and offer additional resources to students. However, careful implementation and consideration of ethical and privacy concerns are essential for their successful integration into educational settings," Puneet Bajpai, an educator said.

In the report, majority (62.88%) of the educators favoured a 'balanced approach to AI use in classrooms'. While only 17.05% of educators advocated for the unrestricted use of AI in classrooms.

