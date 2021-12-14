Over 89% of companies plan to invest heavily in at least one next-gen technology as a direct result of the pandemic, but accelerated technology investment alone does not equal digital acceleration – according to a report by HCL Technologies Ltd titled ‘Digital Acceleration for Business Resilience’.

“Synchronizing business and IT decisions toward an outcome of business architecture modernization calls for a board-level focus on your transformation strategy. Customer centricity remains a core driver of enterprise digital transformations, and this golden ticket is closely linked to the real gold in today’s value chains – a robust data strategy," the report said.

In fact, the survey of over 400 IT and business decision makers confirms the correlation between having a clear data strategy and delivering a consistent omnichannel experience.

As both customers and employees are going digital, 95% of survey respondents reported reliance on a public cloud to some extent. Taking a cloud-native approach is the need of the hour, however, only a third of the respondents indicated that their organization is fully cloud-native.

“Throw a robust data strategy into the mix, and businesses can perfect the recipe for bringing speed, accuracy and optimal end-to-end delivery to their core offerings," the report said.

According to the study, over 35% of companies lack the in-house expertise to shoulder an organization-wide transformation, and more importantly, nail the ultimate outcomes of such a massive process. Over 60% of respondents expect higher profitability and increased efficiency from their transformation strategy.

While companies invest in upskilling and reskilling internally, building and leveraging a healthy partner ecosystem will be as critical to navigating an otherwise overwhelming business landscape, the report stated.

