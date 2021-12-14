Over 89% of companies to invest heavily in at least 1 next-gen tech: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The survey of over 400 IT and business decision makers confirms the correlation between having a clear data strategy and delivering a consistent omnichannel experience
Over 89% of companies plan to invest heavily in at least one next-gen technology as a direct result of the pandemic, but accelerated technology investment alone does not equal digital acceleration – according to a report by HCL Technologies Ltd titled ‘Digital Acceleration for Business Resilience’.
“Synchronizing business and IT decisions toward an outcome of business architecture modernization calls for a board-level focus on your transformation strategy. Customer centricity remains a core driver of enterprise digital transformations, and this golden ticket is closely linked to the real gold in today’s value chains – a robust data strategy," the report said.
In fact, the survey of over 400 IT and business decision makers confirms the correlation between having a clear data strategy and delivering a consistent omnichannel experience.
As both customers and employees are going digital, 95% of survey respondents reported reliance on a public cloud to some extent. Taking a cloud-native approach is the need of the hour, however, only a third of the respondents indicated that their organization is fully cloud-native.
“Throw a robust data strategy into the mix, and businesses can perfect the recipe for bringing speed, accuracy and optimal end-to-end delivery to their core offerings," the report said.
According to the study, over 35% of companies lack the in-house expertise to shoulder an organization-wide transformation, and more importantly, nail the ultimate outcomes of such a massive process. Over 60% of respondents expect higher profitability and increased efficiency from their transformation strategy.
While companies invest in upskilling and reskilling internally, building and leveraging a healthy partner ecosystem will be as critical to navigating an otherwise overwhelming business landscape, the report stated.