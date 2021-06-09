Over 90% users view gaming as a viable career option in India: Report

New Delhi: An increasing number of users in India are viewing online gaming as a viable career option, a report by tech firm HP India, released on Wednesday, said. The findings said more than 90% respondents agreed that gaming industry could be a career option.

The HP India Gaming Landscape Report surveyed 1,500 respondents aged from 15-40 years between March and April 2021, across 25 metros, tier-1 and tier-2 cities across the country. Interviews were conducted with a mix of male (72%) and female (28%) representing SEC A1, A2 and B1 segments. All respondents were PC and/or mobile phone users, playing action and adventure games on PCs and smartphones.

The report stated that women, GenZ, respondents from western India, and tier II towns have a high affinity for gaming as a career. Around 84% of all women respondents said they want to pursue gaming as career, followed by 80% of male respondents, along with Gen X (91%) and school students (88%). Respondents from tier 2 cities (84%) appeared more likely to choose a career in the gaming industry than those from metro cities (78%).

Over 92% respondents agreed that gaming helps relieve work/study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings. 91% respondents also believe that gaming boosts attention and concentration levels.

The findings also highlighted the growing preference for PC (personal computer) gaming with 89% respondents believing that a PC offers a better gaming experience than a smartphone. Around 37% mobile gamers indicated that they would migrate to a PC for gaming, for a much better experience. This preference was led by millennials and Gen Z respondents (70%), as well as by casual and enthusiast gamers (75%).

Ketan Patel, managing director – HP India market said with people spending more time at home, gaming has seen a dramatic rise, as consumers look to find new avenues for entertainment, stress release and social connect.

“In this scenario, the PC has emerged as the preferred device that provides the most comprehensive gaming experience. The shift from mobiles to PCs by gamers clearly represents a massive business opportunity for us," he added.





