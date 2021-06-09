Over 90% users view gaming as a viable career option in India: Report

The report stated that women, GenZ, respondents from western India, and tier II towns have a high affinity for gaming as a career. Around 84% of all women respondents said they want to pursue gaming as career, followed by 80% of male respondents, along with Gen X (91%) and school students (88%). Respondents from tier 2 cities (84%) appeared more likely to choose a career in the gaming industry than those from metro cities (78%).