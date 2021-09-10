Over 96% of Indian gamers prefer PC over other platforms: Survey2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2021, 05:17 PM IST
The survey claims that over 87% of the gaming population are under the age of 30, with over 65.4% in the age group of 18 – 25 years
A new survey on the Indian gaming market has revealed that most gamers prefer PC over other mediums of gaming. Other findings of the survey reveal the age brackets in which gaming is popular and the gender gap between male and female gamers.
Kingston Technology released a gaming report for the Indian market which revealed that over 96.2% of gamers in the country preferred PC gaming over all platforms. The report suggests that the pandemic has also propelled users towards gaming.
Here are the key findings in the report include the following:
Commenting on the launch of the report, Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology, said “The entire Indian Gaming ecosystem has seen a boom in the last few years. Quite recently the COVID-19 pandemic has also triggered myriad changes in our lifestyle in general, with regards to habits and lifestyle, among other things. Gamers are now spending more time browsing and playing games, which in turn need them to focus more on best-in-class technology for gaming. We at Kingston have always ensured that the gamers are ahead of the curve, be it through our products, solutions, or insights. Our recent launch of Kingston FURY range for the gamers, and this survey is a testimony to the same, hence enabling them a power-packed performance."
