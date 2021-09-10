Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Over 96% of Indian gamers prefer PC over other platforms: Survey

Over 96% of Indian gamers prefer PC over other platforms: Survey

Close to 40% of gamers in India spend over 20 hours per week on gaming
2 min read . 05:17 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The survey claims that over 87% of the gaming population are under the age of 30, with over 65.4% in the age group of 18 – 25 years

A new survey on the Indian gaming market has revealed that most gamers prefer PC over other mediums of gaming. Other findings of the survey reveal the age brackets in which gaming is popular and the gender gap between male and female gamers. 

Kingston Technology released a gaming report for the Indian market which revealed that over 96.2% of gamers in the country preferred PC gaming over all platforms. The report suggests that the pandemic has also propelled users towards gaming.   

Here are the key findings in the report include the following:

  • Over 87% of the gaming population are under 30 years of age, with over 65.4% in the age group of 18 – 25 years, and the ‘over 40 years’ indulged in gaming comparatively much less than the younger audiences in India.
  • 98.7% of all gamers were male, but the number of female gamers is steadily growing post-pandemic as a larger section of the population takes onto gaming
  • Close to 40% of gamers spend over 20 hours per week on gaming, with almost 19% of all gamers spending over 40 hours per week on gaming
  • PC gaming continues to be heavily favoured by all gamers with over 96.2% preferring PC gaming to all over platforms
  • Among all the gaming platforms, FPS (First Person Shooter) games like CS:GO, Overwatch was preferred by 83.5% of all gamers, while Action-Adventure games ran a distant second with about 46.4% opting for these games
  • Over 75.5% of all gamers preferred CS:GO, with PUBG and Call of Duty coming a close second and third in preference with 45.6% and 43.5%

Commenting on the launch of the report, Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology, said “The entire Indian Gaming ecosystem has seen a boom in the last few years. Quite recently the COVID-19 pandemic has also triggered myriad changes in our lifestyle in general, with regards to habits and lifestyle, among other things. Gamers are now spending more time browsing and playing games, which in turn need them to focus more on best-in-class technology for gaming. We at Kingston have always ensured that the gamers are ahead of the curve, be it through our products, solutions, or insights. Our recent launch of Kingston FURY range for the gamers, and this survey is a testimony to the same, hence enabling them a power-packed performance."

