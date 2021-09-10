Over 96% of Indian gamers prefer PC over other platforms: Survey

Over 87% of the gaming population are under 30 years of age, with over 65.4% in the age group of 18 – 25 years, and the ‘over 40 years’ indulged in gaming comparatively much less than the younger audiences in India.

98.7% of all gamers were male, but the number of female gamers is steadily growing post-pandemic as a larger section of the population takes onto gaming

Close to 40% of gamers spend over 20 hours per week on gaming, with almost 19% of all gamers spending over 40 hours per week on gaming

PC gaming continues to be heavily favoured by all gamers with over 96.2% preferring PC gaming to all over platforms

Among all the gaming platforms, FPS (First Person Shooter) games like CS:GO, Overwatch was preferred by 83.5% of all gamers, while Action-Adventure games ran a distant second with about 46.4% opting for these games

Over 75.5% of all gamers preferred CS:GO, with PUBG and Call of Duty coming a close second and third in preference with 45.6% and 43.5%

Commenting on the launch of the report, Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology, said “The entire Indian Gaming ecosystem has seen a boom in the last few years. Quite recently the COVID-19 pandemic has also triggered myriad changes in our lifestyle in general, with regards to habits and lifestyle, among other things. Gamers are now spending more time browsing and playing games, which in turn need them to focus more on best-in-class technology for gaming. We at Kingston have always ensured that the gamers are ahead of the curve, be it through our products, solutions, or insights. Our recent launch of Kingston FURY range for the gamers, and this survey is a testimony to the same, hence enabling them a power-packed performance."