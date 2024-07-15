Owning THESE many SIM cards can land you in legal trouble. Here's how to monitor your limit
The Indian government has enforced strict limits on SIM card ownership under the Telecommunications Act of 2023, with a nationwide cap of nine and lower limits in sensitive regions. Violations may lead to fines up to ₹2 lakh and possible imprisonment for fraud.
In an effort to clamp down on fraudulent activities and streamline telecom resource management, the Indian government has enacted strict regulations under the Telecommunications Act of 2023. This act imposes a legal limit on the number of SIM cards an individual can possess, with varying caps depending on the region.