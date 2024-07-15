Explore
Owning THESE many SIM cards can land you in legal trouble. Here's how to monitor your limit

The Indian government has enforced strict limits on SIM card ownership under the Telecommunications Act of 2023, with a nationwide cap of nine and lower limits in sensitive regions. Violations may lead to fines up to ₹2 lakh and possible imprisonment for fraud.

According to the new rules, the maximum number of SIM cards an individual can hold is capped at nine nationwide. (Bloomberg)

In an effort to clamp down on fraudulent activities and streamline telecom resource management, the Indian government has enacted strict regulations under the Telecommunications Act of 2023. This act imposes a legal limit on the number of SIM cards an individual can possess, with varying caps depending on the region.

Nationwide and Regional Limits

According to the new rules, the maximum number of SIM cards an individual can hold is capped at nine nationwide (via Financial Times). In specific sensitive regions like Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and the Northeast Licensed Service Areas (LSAs), the limit is reduced to six. This variation is intended to tackle particular regional security issues and enhance the management of telecom resources.

Breaking these rules can result in severe legal and financial consequences. A first-time violation may incur a fine of up to 50,000, while subsequent offenses could escalate to as much as 2 lakh. Although the law does not specifically prescribe imprisonment for surpassing the SIM card limit alone, it does impose rigorous measures on individuals acquiring SIM cards through deceitful methods. Offenders could face imprisonment for up to three years, fines up to 50 lakh, or both.

Monitoring and Reporting Misuse

Telecom operators have the capability to track the number of SIM cards registered under an individual’s name. If someone illegally obtains SIM cards using your identity, it's essential to promptly detect and report this misuse. To facilitate this, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has created a portal where individuals can verify the number of SIM cards registered in their name.

To check your registered SIM cards, visit the Sanchar Sathi webpage at www.sancharsathi.gov.in. Choose the relevant option from the homepage to learn about your mobile connections. Enter your ten-digit mobile phone number and verify with the displayed captcha code. Upon receiving an OTP on your phone, enter it on the website to proceed. A new page will then display all mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar card, helping you monitor and manage your registered SIM cards effectively.

Published: 15 Jul 2024, 02:52 PM IST
