OxygenOS 15 rollout begins from October 30: When will your OnePlus phone get Android 15 powered update? Check details
OxygenOS 15, OnePlus's latest OS, introduces file sharing with iPhones and AI enhancements for photos and productivity. The open beta starts October 30 for OnePlus 12 and 12R, with additional devices receiving updates through the following months.
OnePlus recently announced the latest version of its user interface, OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15. The new update brings a number of subtle and not-so-subtle changes that OnePlus claims will lead to faster performance and a snappier overall experience compared to OxygenOS 14.