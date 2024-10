OxygenOS 15, OnePlus's latest OS, introduces file sharing with iPhones and AI enhancements for photos and productivity. The open beta starts October 30 for OnePlus 12 and 12R, with additional devices receiving updates through the following months.

OnePlus recently announced the latest version of its user interface, OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15. The new update brings a number of subtle and not-so-subtle changes that OnePlus claims will lead to faster performance and a snappier overall experience compared to OxygenOS 14.

When is OxygenOS 15 rolling out? OnePlus has confirmed that the first open beta of OxygenOS 15 will start rolling out to OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R users on October 30. Meanwhile, OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2 users will be next in line and will receive the open beta update in November. The update cycle will continue will February with OnePlus 10r and OnePlus Nord CE 3 being the last devices to receive the first open beta.

OxygenOS beta rollout timeline: From October: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

From November: OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2

From December: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, OnePlus Pad

From January: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 3

From February: OnePlus 10r, OnePlus Nord CE3

What's new with OxygenOS 15? 1) Share files to iPhones: OxygenOS 15 comes with a new file-sharing system called OnePlus Share, which allows for seamless transfer of files between an iPhone and a OnePlus device. OnePlus says real-time file-sharing progress will be visible on the Dynamic Island on the iPhone.

2) AI Photo features: OxygenOS 14 already came with numerous AI features for photos, but OnePlus is going a step further with the latest update by introducing new features like AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, and Pass Scan.

Here's a brief analysis of these features:

a) AI Unblur: Fixes blurriness in images.

b) AI Detail Boost: Identifies pixelated images and offers a one-click solution to improve clarity.

c) AI Reflection Eraser: Restores natural image detail by removing subtle and strong reflections with a single tap.

d) Pass Scan: Adds physical boarding passes to Google Wallet with one click.

3) AI productivity features: OxygenOS 15 also takes a step further with the addition of new artificial intelligence-backed productivity features like AI Notes and AI Reply.

AI Notes help users make their writing more attractive by expanding or reducing content, adjusting formality, and improving the structure of sentences. The new feature also includes voice compatibility, meaning it can transcribe the user's recordings and even remove unnecessary fillers.

The new AI Reply option in the smart sidebar will now generate contextually relevant replies within chat apps, allowing users to provide quick responses to their family and friends.

4) Open Canvas: OnePlus is bringing the Open Canvas feature to all OxygenOS 15 devices, allowing users to take advantage of the large screen real estate by placing three apps in split screen. This feature was first introduced with the OnePlus Open and was later also included with the OnePlus Pad 2.

5) Circle to search and Intelligent search: Google's Circle to Search feature, which was a major selling point of the Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, is now making its way to OxygenOS 15. This feature allows users to search the web using intuitive gestures like drawing circles, marking doodles, or tapping. The Circle to Search feature can be activated on OxygenOS 15 by long-pressing the navigation bar or pressing down on the home button.